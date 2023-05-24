Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.87% and a negative return on equity of 146.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Ryvyl Price Performance

NASDAQ RVYL opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryvyl Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVYL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

