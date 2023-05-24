Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.87% and a negative return on equity of 146.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
NASDAQ RVYL opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
