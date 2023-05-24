SALT (SALT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $9,442.13 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025182 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,811.94 or 1.00004872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0374365 USD and is up 29.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,506.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

