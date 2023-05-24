Scor Se Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Scor

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.