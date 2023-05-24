Senti Biosciences (SNTI) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) is one of 284 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Senti Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,457.24% -48.76% -35.49% Senti Biosciences Competitors -4,068.84% -137.69% -41.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senti Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors 1074 4145 11201 176 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 63.68%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million -$58.21 million -0.45 Senti Biosciences Competitors $699.69 million $86.79 million -2.64

Senti Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences competitors beat Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

