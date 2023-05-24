Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 1.3%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 345,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 105,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$64.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.66 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

