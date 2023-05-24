Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Lowered to $55.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Argus from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 74.49% from the stock’s current price.

SILK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,903.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $467,236.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,638.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.