Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.09.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
