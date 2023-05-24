SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.38 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

SPAR Group Trading Down 0.8 %

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

