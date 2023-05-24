Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 231.50 ($2.88) on Wednesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 202 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 252.50 ($3.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.28. The company has a market capitalization of £935.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Justin Ash bought 11,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000.12 ($31,094.68). 30.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

