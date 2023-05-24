S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

STBA has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

