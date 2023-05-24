Status Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $90.43 million and $1.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,781.05 or 1.00038782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,683,406 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02423971 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,729,128.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

