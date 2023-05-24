Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Steel Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $953.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689. 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.