Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Tops $82.92 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $82.92 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,770.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00333516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00558614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00067274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00424018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,737,285 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.