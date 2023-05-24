StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

