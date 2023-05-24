StockNews.com Downgrades Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $880.46 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

