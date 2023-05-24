StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

