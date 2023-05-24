StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.94.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
