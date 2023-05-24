TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Up 6.6%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 21,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 63,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

TDH Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TDH during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TDH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TDH by 1,197.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. It operates through the Petfood Sales and Restaurant Business segments. The Petfood Sales segment includes sales for pet chews, dried pet snacks, and wet canned pet foods in overseas markets, domestic markets, and by e-commerce.

