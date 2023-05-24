Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Burberry Group plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burberry Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,450 ($30.47) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.92) to GBX 2,360 ($29.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,256.22.

Burberry Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Burberry Group Company Profile

Shares of BURBY opened at $27.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

