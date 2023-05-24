The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Price Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $431.80 million, a PE ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.16 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

