TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 131 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.69. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.42 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £681.55 million, a P/E ratio of -281.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TIFS shares. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TI Fluid Systems to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

