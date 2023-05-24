Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Transocean Trading Down 1.1 %

RIG opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transocean by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 10.3% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 42.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

