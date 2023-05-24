United Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
United Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancshares has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $32.18.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.
United Bancshares Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.
