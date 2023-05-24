United Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancshares has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $32.18.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

