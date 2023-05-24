V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.37.
V.F. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.97 on Friday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.
V.F. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
