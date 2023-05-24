Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Volume Hits $6.88 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $100.54 million and $6.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00013701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,704.14 or 1.00071525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.77620452 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,712,302.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.