Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Trading Down 2.9%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.68. 135,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 592,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,464,000 after buying an additional 110,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

