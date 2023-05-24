Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading Down 4.8%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $328.60 and last traded at $328.60. 206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.16.
Watsco Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.70.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
