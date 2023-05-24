Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.64

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 437252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEAV. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,004,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 298,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

