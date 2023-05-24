Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

