Whitefield Industrials Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.31 (ASX:WHFPB)

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.313 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Whitefield Industrials Company Profile

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

