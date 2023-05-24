WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.80

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 91271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.