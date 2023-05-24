WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.01 and last traded at $61.02. 171,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 209,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,005,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,256,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,753,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,579,000 after acquiring an additional 288,419 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,146,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 692.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 224,413 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

