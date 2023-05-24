Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-$1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

