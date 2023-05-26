Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
Shares of ATGN remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Friday. 26,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,017. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.32.
About Altigen Communications
