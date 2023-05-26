Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

Shares of ATGN remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Friday. 26,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,017. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.32.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

