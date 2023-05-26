Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 897,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.8 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARESF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

ARESF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

