Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Avidbank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AVBH remained flat at $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

