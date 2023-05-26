Contrasting Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Micron Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 1.77 -$10.10 million ($0.93) -0.12 Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.25 -$1.29 million ($0.41) -4.05

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivic Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -557.41% -174.99% -123.91% Micron Solutions -5.89% -29.04% -11.43%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

