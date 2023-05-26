Decred (DCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $612,536.89

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Decred has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and $612,536.89 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $16.58 or 0.00062009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025528 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,976,272 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

