Energi Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Energi has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $59,276.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,855,821 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

