ERC20 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87.83 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $87.83 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

ERC20 alerts:

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01039571 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,074.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

