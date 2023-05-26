Flare 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.15 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $424.61 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,517,470,467 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,251,021,006.635742 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02576894 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $7,575,223.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

