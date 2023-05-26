Horizen (ZEN) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.38 or 0.00031395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $115.10 million and $1.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00121699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,728,219 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

