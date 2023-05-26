Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.30. 18,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,861. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

