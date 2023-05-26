Kaspa (KAS) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $348.22 million and $13.03 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,755,242,844 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,737,822,803.86712. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01574379 USD and is up 8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $14,067,429.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

