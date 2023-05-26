Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41,253.69 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $41,253.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00062009 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025528 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,225,821 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

