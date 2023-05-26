Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 465.8% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of REEMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.90.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of earth element deposits and mineral properties. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

