Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

SHZHY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

