Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 1.3 %
SHZHY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.41.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.