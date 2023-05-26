Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Increases By 137.5%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 11,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.