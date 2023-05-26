Short Interest in Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Increases By 57.2%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,689,900 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the April 30th total of 2,982,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Assura Price Performance

Shares of ARSSF remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

