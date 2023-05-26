Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Expands By 271.7%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 271.7% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

Shares of GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

