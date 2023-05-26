Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Expands By 484.4%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 484.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 988,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 404,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.