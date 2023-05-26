Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Expands By 484.4%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 484.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.81.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
